Laquan McDonald’s mother comes to courthouse for hearing

Laquan McDonald’s mother arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, where she’s set to be questioned by lawyers for the Chicago police officer charged with her son’s murder.

Lawyers for Officer Jason Van Dyke for weeks have been trying to subpoena Tina Hunter as a witness to help build their case that Van Dyke was acting in self-defense when he fired 16 shots at McDonald, 17.

Hunter, who received a $5 million payout from the city in connection with the shooting, has kept a low profile, even as her son’s death prompted waves of protests across the city.

She had been slated to appear at a court hearing last month, but did not show up, claiming she had been unable to find child care for her newborn child.

Van Dyke’s lawyers said they had been unable to serve her with a subpoena, though it was clear that she had been in communication with Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon’s office, which had been trying to arrange her appearance.

On Tuesday, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said if Hunter didn’t come to court on Thursday, she would not be allowed to attend the upcoming trial.

Hunter entered the courthouse around 11 a.m., carrying an infant and walking alongside McMahon. She was ushered into Gaughan’s chambers.

Van Dyke’s lawyers are seeking to get her on the stand during the trial, to provide testimony about acts of violence committed by her son well before he encountered Van Dyke the night of the 2014 shooting. Such witnesses can only be called when the defense is asserting a murder defendant was acting in self-defense.

It was not clear whether or not Hunter’s testimony Thursday would take place in open court.

Gaughan has sealed the courtroom for other witnesses offering similar testimony, stating he was concerned that they might face ostracism in their neighborhoods it was publicly known that they had been called to testify — even unwillingly — in Van Dyke’s defense.