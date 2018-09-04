Laquan McDonald’s relatives call for peace during Van Dyke trial

Surrounded by family members and supporters, Rev. Marvin Hunter, Laquan McDonald's great-uncle, addresses the media at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, Tuesday morning, Sept. 4, 2018. The family is calling for peace before, during and after the trial for the Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old McDonald in 2014. | Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

On the eve of the Jason Van Dyke trial the family of Laquan McDonald said they are seeking “justice,” not “revenge.”

“We are asking for complete peace,” said Marvin Hunter, pastor at Grace Memorial M.B.C. on the West Side, and McDonald’s great uncle. “We don’t want any violence before, during or after the verdict.”

Hunter on Tuesday said no one, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, had asked him to speak publicly to seek calm in the city.

“Most people who talk to me talk to me as if they are trying to urge me or nudge me into saying this family is looking for revenge,” Hunter said. “This is horrific, it is terrible what happened to Laquan. Laquan is certainly the victim. … However, we are not looking for revenge. We have no ill feelings toward the family of Mr. Van Dyke.”

Hunter said he’s concerned about “outside forces” causing problems.

He said people have tried to “use” him and McDonald to promote a political agenda.

“This is emotionally charged,” Hunter said. “All it takes is for the wrong people to get involved and we’ll have a Charlottesville or even what happened with Dr. Martin Luther King.”

McDonald’s mother, Tina Hunter, was not at the news conference.