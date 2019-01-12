Man fatally shot in Bronzeville home invasion

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon while answering a door in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Larell Dobbs, 28, went to answer a knock at the door about 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard when his door was kicked in by two people with guns, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

One of them dropped their gun, while the other began firing with another weapon, police said.

Dobbs was shot and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. An autopsy found he died from a gunshot wound to his chest. The death was ruled a homicide.

Officers recovered two weapons at the scene, according to police, who said no one was in custody.

Dobbs lived in the Woodlawn neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said.