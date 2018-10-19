The 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots

The estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. | AP file photo

Lottery players will have a chance at winning an estimated $1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, which would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The top 10 largest U.S. jackpots

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (3 tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (1 ticket, from Massachusetts)

3. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (3 tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

4. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (2 tickets, from California and Georgia)

5. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (1 ticket, from Florida)

6. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (2 tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

7. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (3 tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

8. $559.7 million, Powerball, Jan. 6, 2018 (1 ticket, New Hampshire)

9. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018 (1 ticket, California)

10. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (1 ticket, from Indiana)

RELATED ARTICLES

• Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion, thanks to worsening odds

• Mega Millions office pool? Get it all in writing,

• What happens if you win Mega Millions jackpot?