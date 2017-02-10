Las Vegas Strip/Mandalay Bay shooting: What we know

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. | Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday evening, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 200. Here is what we know so far:

Where did the incident happen?

The shooting took place in an open area next to the Mandalay Bay, a giant casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, where the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival started Friday. The festival is reported to have attracted about 30,000 attendees. Country superstar Jason Aldean, recently named 2017 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, was on stage when the shooting began at 10:08 p.m. local time. He was not injured.

Where was the shooter?

According to police, the gunman fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, which overlooks the venue. Police said numerous firearms had been been found in the room.

How many victims are there?

At a press conference early Monday, Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Las Vegas Police Department said that at least 50 people had been killed and 200 more injured. Local hospitals were reportedly to be overwhelmed with victims.

How does this mass shooting compare with others in the U.S.?

If the figure of at least 50 dead remains or increases, the incident will be the worst mass shooting in American history. The prior mass shooting with the highest death toll was an attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., in June 2016 in which 49 people were killed and 58 injured.

What happened to the shooter? Who is he?

Sheriff Lombardo said that the suspect was killed by police. He was later named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., a city 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Paddock reportedly lived in an upscale retirement community of about 1,400 homes called Sun City Mesquite by Delwebb. Residents must be at least 55 and no children are permitted to live there. The community includes an 18-hole golf course as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Are there any other suspects?

Sheriff Lombardo said a “person of interest,” who he named as Marilou Danley, believed to be the suspect’s roommate and described as an Asian female, about 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 111 pounds, had been located and detained.