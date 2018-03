LaSalle bridge closes over river Tuesday for testing

The LaSalle Street bridge closes over the Chicago River Tuesday for testing ahead of boating season.

The bridge is scheduled for intermittent closures between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

People traveling south will be detoured east to Clark Street, and people traveling north will be detoured east to Dearborn Street, CDOT said.