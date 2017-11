LaSalle Street Bridge testing prompt Tuesday street closures

La Salle Street Bridge testing over the Chicago River will require intermittent street closures Tuesday morning throughout the early afternoon.

The closures, beginning at 9 a.m. until noon, will cause closures of the bridge to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers and pedestrians can use the Clark Street Bridge to travel south or the Dearborn Street Bridge to travel north, CDOT said.