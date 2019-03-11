LaSalle Street bridge to close Tuesday for testing

The LaSalle Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Tuesday morning ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

As a detour, drivers traveling north on LaSalle near the bridge should go east on Wacker Drive, north on Dearborn Street and west on Kinzie Street before returning to LaSalle, CDOT said. Drivers who are southbound on LaSalle should turn east onto Kinzie and south onto Clark Street before going west on Wacker and getting back on LaSalle.