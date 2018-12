Girl, 14, reported missing from East Garfield Park

Latavia Moses was reported missing Monday from the East Garfield Park neighborhood. | Chicago police

A teenage girl was reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Latavia Moses, 14, was last seen Monday near the intersection of Walnut Street and Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police said she frequently visits the area near Chicago and Lorel avenues in the Austin neighborhood.

She was described as a 5-foot-2 black girl, weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and hair, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of Moses’ location was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.