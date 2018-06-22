Latino pols to discuss lack of Hispanic mayoral candidate

Sneed hears Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36), chair of the City Council Latino Caucus, is rounding up the usual suspects.

• Translation: Villegas is convening a summit of primo Hispanic movers and shakers Saturday morning at Maggiano’s eatery because the city’s mayoral menu is minus a Latino candidate.

Why now?

“If no Latino is sitting at the mayoral candidate’s table, then it raises a flag Latino concerns are not on the menu,” said a top Sneed source.

Sneed is told more than 45 Latino elected leaders are expected to attend the gathering.

At issue: Recruiting a possible Latino mayoral candidate or how to inject Rahm juice into the Latino community if an Hispanic candidate stays out of the race?

“The big question is who is willing to step up and invite the wrath of Rahm,” said the source.

“Nominating petitions for the mayoral race would have to filed by November for the February, 2018, municipal election.” the source added.

Amongst the leaders expected to attend are former mayoral candidate Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who is now running for the Congressional seat of U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez and state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who tried to replace Garcia on the Cook County Board.

• Backshot: Gutierrez is rumored to have cut a deal with Mayor Rahm Emanuel to keep Garcia out of the mayoral race by vacating his seat to pave the way for Garcia’s candidacy.

Can the sparring Latino leaders unite their political universe to bazooka Gov. Bruce Rauner in the November general election?

Or will they identify a potential Latino candidate to join the battalion of blusterers already running against the Rahmster?

Stay tuned.