Laundry room burglaries reported in Hyde Park

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries to coin-operated laundry machines in Hyde Park apartment buildings.

In each of the three incidents, someone broke into the laundry room of an apartment complex and damaged laundry machines in an effort to steal their change, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

about 7 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 5400 block of South East View Park;

about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street; and

about 9 p.m. Dec. 13 in the 5200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.