Lauri Markkanen leads 3-point barrage as Fred Hoiberg-less Bulls rout Wizards

Despite picking a lane and putting a post-Thibodeau era rebuild in place, the only clear direction the Bulls seem headed right now is straight toward the end of the season.

With guards Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) sitting out a ninth consecutive game Sunday against the Washington Wizards, the Bulls have had their “Big Three” foundation of Dunn, LaVine and 7-0 forward Lauri Markkanen in the same starting lineup just 12 times this season.

Sunday’s starting lineup up Justin Holiday, Markkanen, Robin Lopez, David Nwaba and Cam Payne was their eighth different lineup in the last eight games and 22nd different starting lineup this season.

In a season of almost never-ending new twists, coach Fred Hoiberg’s absence against the Wizards was yet another wrinkle to a generally discombobulated rebuilding season. Hoiberg missed the game with an upper respiratory infection. Assistant Jim Boylen coached the Bulls in Hoiberg’s absence.

Bulls guard Justin Holiday (7) battles Wizards guard Otto Porter, Jr. for a loose ball Sunday at the United Center. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

With Hoiberg at home, the Bulls parlayed a hot start and franchise-record-tying shooting from three-point range (18-of-34) into a rare victory over a non-tanking team. Markkanen hit 5-of-8 three-point shots and scored 23 points to lead the Bulls to a 113-94 victory before 20,466 at the United Center.

Bobby Portis added 18 points on 4-of-5 three-pointers for the Bulls (26-51), who had not beaten a team that isn’t ahead of them in the lottery standings since a 114-113 victory over the Timberwolves on Feb. 9 at the United Center.

The Bulls were red-hot from three-point range from start to finish. Their 18 made three-pointers tied the franchise record, led by Markkanen, Portis and Justin Holiday (2-for-2). Eight players hit at least one three-pointer. Markkanen converted a four-point play on one three-pointer that gave the Bulls a 68-56 lead at halftime.

Markkanen was playing in back-to-back games for the first time since March 19-21 because of a recent back injury, en route to his highest point total since scoring 33 points against the Knicks on Jan. 10 at Madison Square Garden.

The Wizards (42-35) played without all-star guard John Wall, who was sitting out the second game of a back-to-back after returning from knee surgery against the Hornets on Saturday night.

The Bulls were as productive without Hoiberg on the bench as they’ve been this season in the first half — shooting 64.3 percent from the field (27-of-42), including 64.7 percent (11-of-17) on three-point shots in the first half in taking the 68-59 halftime lead. It was the second highest first-half point total this season.

Where they have wilted in the second half this season, the Bulls maintained the lead and even got stronger with liberal use of their bench. With back-ups Noah Vonleh, Cristiano Felicio, Sean Kilpatrick, Ryan Arcidiacano and Jerian Grant on the floor, the Bulls opened a 100-82 lead with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter on a Vonleh three-pointer. They coasted home from there.