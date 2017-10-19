Lausch nomination for Chicago-based U.S. Attorney advances to Senate

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday sent to the full Senate the nomination of John Lausch to be the next Chicago-based U.S. Attorney. He is expected to sail through confirmation.

Launch advanced on a unanimous vote of the committee to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. His nomination by President Donald Trump was not controversial because the White House worked in advance with the Illinois Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to find a candidate everyone can live with.

“From the outset, Senator Duckworth and I made clear to the White House that we expected Zach Fardon’s successor to be selected in a bipartisan fashion—and we believe that John Lausch is the right person for the job,” said Durbin in a statement.

“With all the partisanship and division in Washington, it’s critical that Chicago’s U.S. Attorney be a nonpartisan professional. We were glad to work with the White House on Mr. Lausch’s nomination and I’m pleased to support him in Committee today,” said Durbin, a member of the Judiciary Committee.

Before nomination, the White House sent Lausch’s name to Durbin and Duckworth. They sent him to be evaluated by a nonpartisan screening committee established to review potential contenders for vacant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and federal judgeship positions in Illinois.

No date has been set for the Lausch confirmation vote.