Law enforcement officer shot in Back of the Yards: police

A member of a law enforcement agency was shot early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The on-duty officer was working in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue about 3:15 a.m. when they were shot, Chicago Police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital, police said. Their condition was not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.