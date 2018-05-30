Lawmakers set to pass budget Republicans — with Rauner’s OK — call ‘balanced’

Lawmakers in Springfield are working on a state budget with less drama than during the long budget impasse that finally ended last year. | Associated Press file photo

SPRINGFIELD — If all goes well, the Illinois Senate is in a position to pass a budget on Wednesday that Republicans — with Gov. Bruce Rauner’s approval — say is balanced.

Lawmakers in the Illinois House, meanwhile, could take it up Wednesday or possibly Thursday.

Though many things remain in flux, the budget likely to be introduced would spend nearly $38.5 billion and make major cuts to pensions — and to the state departments of Corrections and Human Services, according to budget documents obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

And a budget summary from Senate Republicans, given a stamp of approval by Rauner’s office, calls the budget “balanced.” That summary touts that it contains no tax increases — a key talking point for both his administration and his re-election campaign.

The Illinois Senate plans to first take up the budget in a committee, then soon after go for a full vote on the floor. The Illinois House is also poised to take up the budget vote on Wednesday.

Revenue changes include using a $200 million fund balance from a Refund Fund to offset costs, as well as using $66 million from “higher than expected state investment returns.” The Senate GOP summary also concludes that the sale of the Thompson Center would bring in $300 million. That inclusion has been a point of contention for years, and was also in Rauner’s budget proposal last year.

The summary states that the budget fully funds the governor’s capital program, including $2.5 billion for the Illinois Department of Transportation. It also includes $500 million for a proposed Discovery Partners’ Institute through the University of Illinois — a project both Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have touted as a significant addition to the state’s educational landscape.

Money would be included to help build a new Quincy veterans’ home, although the number is not specified in the document.

There’s also $1 million to start a port redevelopment effort in Cairo.

Among other supplemental items is $63 million for AFSCME back pay and MAP grant levels matching that of last year’s budget. The Illinois State Police will also get funding for one class of 100 cadets, the Senate GOP’s summary says. It also notes there will be no facility closures.

With fingers crossed, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voiced optimism about this year’s budget process, which was largely conducted quietly and behind-the-scenes. The environment is completely different from the high drama the state endured during a nearly three-year budget impasse.

Sources said the governor has been very involved in budget talks but has been publicly quiet. He also hasn’t appeared in a series of legislative leaders meetings and hasn’t answered reporters’ questions since May 23.

According to a budget document, budget reductions include $124 million to state agencies, including nearly $47 million each for the Corrections and Social Services departments and $55 million less for the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Pension costs would drop by nearly $445 million. The documents attribute $41 million of that to an “inactive buyout,” which would include a group of workers who haven’t reached retirement. Another $22 million would be cut by limiting salary spiking to 3 percent.

According to a budget framework, the budget does not include a shift of the normal cost of employee pensions to the local employer and removing the state group health insurance program from collective bargaining; or eliminating health insurance subsidies for retired teachers.

The documents show human service spending at $5.9 billion; $1.8 billion for colleges and universities; $1.7 billion for public safety and $1.2 billion for government services.

The framework includes an additional $350 million for evidence-based funding for school districts; an additional $50 million for early childhood; an increase of 2 percent to universities and community colleges; $25 million for a new tuition grant program that will provide additional tuition assistance to try to stem the tide of students fleeing Illinois; a 50-cent increase in hourly wages for Direct Service Providers; and an increase in rates to childcare providers of 4.26 percent.