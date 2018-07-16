Lawmakers react to Trump, Putin news conference in Helsinki

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, looks over as he listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speak during their joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. | AP photo

Lawmakers and others called out President Donald Trump’s performance at a Monday news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “disgraceful” and “weak.”

Standing next Putin, Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies’ conclusions that Moscow was to blame for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election to Trump’s benefit and seemed to accept Putin’s insistence that Russia’s hands were clean.

House Speaker Paul Ryan

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world. That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

“President Trump’s weakness in front of Putin was embarrassing, and proves that the Russians have something on the President, personally, financially or politically. This is a sad day for America, and for all Western democracies that Putin continues to target.”

Sen. John McCain

“Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

Sen. Jeff Flake

“I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful.”

Sen. Bob Corker

“I did not think this was a good moment for our country… There’s no question that Putin interfered in the elections… That’s not debatable.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper

“One of the most disgraceful performances by an American president at a summit in front of a Russian leader, certainly that I’ve ever seen.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

“It is difficult to overstate the damage done by Donald Trump’s shocking and disgraceful show of weakness on the world stage. The strong global alliances and global belief in American leadership that Donald Trump has taken just days to tear down over the last week will take generations to rebuild. This is a man who wants to work closely with our fiercest adversaries and believes our allies in the European Union are our foes, but refuses to believe the consensus of his entire intelligence community about Russian interference in the election and its continued threat. Just days after the indictments of 12 Russian military officials for their attacks on our country during the 2016 election, Trump is not only willing to let Vladimir Putin off the hook, he actually holds America responsible for allowing the attacks to happen.”

Sen. Susan Collins

“The Russians were relentless in their efforts to meddle in the 2016 elections, and their efforts are ongoing. The President’s statements today in Helsinki demonstrate his continued refusal to accept the unanimous conclusions of U.S. intelligence leaders and the bipartisan findings of the Senate Intelligence Committee. This position is untenable and at odds with the forceful response this moment demands. Given that we are in an election year, the need to act now to prevent malicious attempts to influence our democracy is urgent.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

“The American people deserve the truth, and it’s time we wake up and remember that #Russia is not our friend. Putin is a murderous dictator and an enemy to our freedoms.”



Rep. Dan Lipinski

“Today’s press conference with Trump and Putin was stunning and disturbing. The President must stop

putting personal defense and defense of the legitimacy of his election victory ahead of American security

and safety. This is unacceptable. America’s intelligence agencies are essential to our national security and

should not be undermined, especially by a president.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez

“Today’s press conference was a shameful display of cowardice and capitulation. Just days after 12 high-ranking Russian intelligence officers were indicted for their attack on American democracy, Donald Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin and refused to call on Russia not to attack us again. He took Putin’s side over his own government’s. And instead of denouncing Russia’s attack on our democracy, he went after American institutions. Never before has a U.S. president failed so spectacularly to stand up to a hostile foreign power.”

Gov. John Kasich

“The President’s appearance with Putin was not in America’s best interest. Simply put, President Trump is wrong. Putin’s words should never be given equal weight of our own Director of National Intelligence. Putin is a KGB operative trying to undermine the West and supporting other murderous dictators. He cannot and should not be trusted. Other American leaders, in both parties, should speak with one voice and let the world know we are not on the side of Russia.”

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi

“As expected, President Trump failed to confront President Putin on Russian government interference in our elections and placed more trust in the Russian dictator’s denials than in the assessments of the American intelligence community. President Trump did not carry out his responsibility as a global leader, and he should have done much more than simply asking the question of whether interference occurred. President Trump’s failure to stand up to the Kremlin has given it carte blanche to interfere in our upcoming elections, and that should frighten us all.

