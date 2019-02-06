Driver flees after crashing into building in Lawndale

A driver was no where to be found after they jumped a curb and crashed their vehicle into a building Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

About 11:10 p.m., a black SUV was traveling east in the 3200 block of West 16th Street when it crashed into a commercial building, Chicago police said.

No injuries were reported, and the occupant or occupants left the scene, police said.

The building inspector was notified, police said.