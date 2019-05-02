2 men wounded in Lawndale drive-by attack

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday while sitting in a parked vehicle in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

They were seated in the 1300 block of South Karlov Avenue when burgundy sedan, possibly a Grand Prix, drove up and someone inside fired several shots, Chicago police said. The vehicle sped off southbound.

One man, 21, was shot in the head, and the second man, 19, was shot in his back, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

