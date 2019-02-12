Our Pledge To You

02/12/2019, 12:38am

Driver wounded in Lawndale shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot and wounded while driving Monday night in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was driving south in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone exited a dark-colored car and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his ankle and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

