Lawndale elementary school on lockdown after woman shot nearby

A woman was shot near a Lawndale neighborhood elementary school Friday morning on the West Side, prompting a lockdown at the school.

The 25-year-old woman was shot in the right leg about 9:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 15th Street, according to Chicago Police. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened near Hughes Elementary School, 4247 W. 15th, police said. The school has been placed on lockdown.