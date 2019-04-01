1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Lawndale shooting: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was killed and another critically wounded Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
They were standing outside a store about 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 30-year-old stuck in the chest later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. A man in his 20s was shot in the chest and leg, and went to the same hospital in critical condition.
Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said. No arrests have been made.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.
The shooting happened a block away from where a man was shot in his leg hours earlier.