02/16/2019, 09:53pm

Person shot by police in Lawndale

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was shot by police Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.

The person was shot by police following an “altercation,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Addition details were not immediately released.

