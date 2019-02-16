Person shot by police in Lawndale
A person was shot by police Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.
The person was shot by police following an “altercation,” police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.
Addition details were not immediately released.