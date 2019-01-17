01/17/2019, 03:24am
Man wounded in Lawndale shooting
A man was shot and wounded early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
The 35-year-old was walking about 1:35 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.
He was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen at Stroger Hospital, police said.