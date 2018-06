Man, 40, wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

He was shot in the hand about 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Keeler when someone walked up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago Police. The shooter, who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, ran off south on Keeler.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition had stabilized.