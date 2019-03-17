Teenager wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and wounded Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The teen was standing outside at 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Spaulding Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing black Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one is in custody.