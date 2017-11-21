Lawsuit filed against city, driver in fatal crash on Far South Side

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against the city of Chicago and the driver of an SUV who fatally struck a motorcyclist in July on the Far South Side.

At 10:51 p.m. July 14, Gregory Bouziotis, 51, was riding the motorcycle east in the 3200 block of East 95th Street when he struck the driver’s side of an SUV that was making a U-turn, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Bouziotis, who lived in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old man, was cited for making an illegal U-turn.

The suit, filed by Bouziotis’ daughter on behalf of his estate, seeks more than $400,000 in damages for negligence from the driver and the city, according to court documents.

The suit claims the SUV driver was working for the city as a bridge operator at the time of the collision.

A spokesman for the city of Chicago did not immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday night.