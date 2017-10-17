Lawsuit filed against driver for death of woman run over in Bartlett

The family of a woman who was killed when she was run over by a car last summer in northwest suburban Bartlett is suing the car’s driver.

Devki Brahmbhatt, 19, of Crystal Lake was killed when she was run over by a 2008 Hyundai Azera driven by Priya Patel, a resident of West Chicago, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in DuPage County.

On July 3, Brahmbhatt was sitting on the hood of the car and talking with friends after leaving dance classes at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple, 1851 Pramukh Swami Maharaj Road, according to the suit and the family’s attorney. Patel drove forward, causing Brahmbhatt to slip from the car’s hood and fall in front of the car. Patel continued to drive and Brahmbhatt was run over.

Bartlett police said Patel was charged with reckless driving and was given a year of probation, 100 hours of community service and fined $250.

The family of Brahmbhatt seeks more than $100,000 in damages through the two-count suit, according to court documents. They accuse Patel of negligent driving leading to Brahmbhatt’s death.