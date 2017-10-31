Lawsuit filed in fatal 2016 crash on Far South Side

The son of a 90-year-old man killed last year in a Far South Side crash filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the driver who collided with his father.

Louis Lacey Sr. was hit about 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 2016 after pulling his vehicle out of a parking lot in the 500 block of East 130th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lacey, a South Side resident, died later at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island.

Police said the other driver remained at the scene and wasn’t ticketed.

The suit, filed by Louis Lacey Jr. as administrator of his father’s estate, claims the other driver failed to keep a proper lookout, was speeding and didn’t sound his horn to give warning.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages and requests a jury trial.