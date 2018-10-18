Suit accuses Illinois dioceses of conspiracy; seeks all priest abuse records

Attorney Jeff Anderson (center) announced a lawsuit against every Catholic diocese in Illinois on Thursday. Plaintiff Darin Buckman is at far left. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

Four survivors of sexual abuse by priests filed a public nuisance and conspiracy lawsuit against every diocese in the state Thursday, asking a judge to order the release of all records related to every abusive priest in Illinois.

Jeff Anderson, one of the attorneys who filed the suit, said the goal was to expose “a conspiracy of silence, a conspiracy of secrecy, a conspiracy of self-protection and scandal-avoidance that is causing a hazard and a danger in real time today.”

Anderson said the dioceses have long maintained records of abusive priests that are no longer involved in ministry, as well as records of top church officials who were “complicit” in covering up abuses.

Three plaintiffs chose to identify themselves while the fourth opted to remain anonymous.

Darin Buckman, one of the three public plaintiffs, said he was sexually assaulted by Father John Anderson of the Peoria Diocese between the late 70s and early 80s when Buckman was between 8 and 14 years old.

“He took away my manhood and my childhood,” Buckman said at a Thursday press conference, fighting back tears. “I knew I had to come to this so no other one child would be sexually abused again, especially in the Catholic diocese.”

Buckman said he contacted Anderson and his co-counsel in the case, Marc Pearlman, more than two years ago. Anderson and Pearlman then requested records from the Peoria Diocese but were ignored.

“You’ve gotta remember, once something like this [happens], what comes [next] is blame. [It’s] my fault,” Buckman said. “Depression, anxiety, alcoholism. It’s part of the avenue of coping with what happened.”

The 11-count lawsuit alleges negligence, public nuisance, conspiracy, and fraudulent misrepresentation or non-disclosure of facts. Three of the four plaintiffs are also seeking damages.

The overall goal of the suit, Anderson said, was to bring about the release of all information relevant to the abuse of children by priests in Illinois.

“To abate the continuing nuisance, Plaintiffs further request an order requiring that each Defendant publicly release the names of all agents, including priests, accused of child molestation, each agent’s history of abuse, each agent’s pattern of grooming and sexual behavior, and his or her last known address,” the suit states.

The Peoria Diocese, as well as the dioceses of Joliet, Springfield, Rockford and Belleville, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

In a statement issued shortly after Thursday’s press conference, the Archdiocese of Chicago said it had not yet reviewed the lawsuit, but pointed to a list of credibly accused priests that the Archdiocese published in 2006.

And, despite saying the Archdiocese had not had time to review the lawsuit, the statement continued, adding:

“In January 2014, and again in November 2014, the Archdiocese of Chicago released documents from the files of the priests with substantiated allegations of abuse against them listed on its website. Only the names of victims, material that would identify them or material protected by law was redacted in the more than 20,000 pages released. This information contains the details about the abuse the lawsuit seeks.”

In August, outgoing Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced her office was launching a clergy sex abuse hotline.

Madigan also met with church officials to discuss the seven Illinois priests named in a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse.