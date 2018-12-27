Lawyer: Man didn’t know CPD officers Marmolejo, Conrad were pursuing him

The man who fired gunshots that led two Chicago police officers to climb a South Side railroad embankment before they were struck and killed by a train last week, had no idea police were chasing him, his lawyer said Thursday.

Edward Brown found the gun in a fanny pack in an alley, and took it onto the tracks thinking it would be a safe place to see if the gun worked, his attorney, Frank Kostouros said Thursday after a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The sound of the shots was picked up by the CPD’s ShotSpotter system, which sent officers to the far South Side location on Dec. 17.

When other officers stopped Brown as he came down on the opposite side of the tracks, he had no idea that Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary had followed him onto the tracks, or that those officers had been hit by an outbound South Shore train, Kostouros said

“He had no idea there was officers on the tracks. Neither did the officers that ultimately arrested him,” Kostouros said, noting that Brown, who had never been arrested before, did not attempt to flee.

“He immediately turned over the gun. He made no effort to run from those officers. He immediately cooperated he immediately told them everything, and his story was believed by the officers and the State’s Attorney.”

Cook County prosecutors said Thursday they intended to take Brown’s case to a grand jury, and a formal indictment was likely to come as soon as Friday.

Brown has been held on $200,000 bail on charges of aggravated use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm. The union representing CPD officers and former CPD Superintendent and current mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy both have called for stiffer charges, up to felony murder, against Brown.

Kostouros said he has gotten “no indication” from the State’s Attorney’s Office that the charges against Brown will be upgraded.

“It would be a tragedy to upgrade these charges because the facts do not merit that,” Kostouros said. “Never in a million years did anybody anticipate the unfortunate outcome that came with this.”