Lawyer retained by family of teen shot, covered with sheet

The family of a teenage shooting victim whom Chicago paramedics covered with a sheet mistakenly believing he was dead is questioning the actions of first responders. The shooting happened about 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of South Loomis, outside the ABLA/Brooks Homes, a CTA housing facility, according to Chicago Police. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

CHICAGO — The family of a teenage shooting victim whom Chicago paramedics covered with a sheet mistakenly believing he was dead is questioning the actions of first responders.

The father of 17-year-old Erin Carey says the family’s attorney sent out notices to both the Chicago Fire and Police Departments to preserve all documents and evidence from their investigations.

Eric Carey said Wednesday someone “dropped the ball,” in failing to immediately treat his son after he was shot during an early Monday shooting that also left a woman dead.

A fire department spokesman admits mistakes were made.

Erin Carey was covered with a white sheet when bystanders noticed the teen was still breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he died Tuesday.

Police say they believe the shooting was gang related. No arrests have been made.