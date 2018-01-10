Rapper G-Eazy joins criticism of H&M, cancels partnership

Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle." | H&M via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — American rapper G-Eazy has canceled a partnership with H&M after the Swedish clothing retailer was accused of racism over a promotional image of a black child dressed in a hoodie reading “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, tweeted that he decided “our partnership needs to end” after seeing “the disturbing image,” joining singer The Weeknd, who has said he would end his ties with the company where he has a clothing line.

NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage too.

H&M reiterated Wednesday its “humble apologies,” adding “we have got this wrong.”

The retailer said in an email that “we completely understand and agree with the reactions by The Weeknd, G-Eazy and others.”

The retailer removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged Tuesday on social media as being racist and inappropriate.

James posted a refreshed image showing the model wearing a crown. Diddy posted an image with a sweatshirt revised to read “Coolest king in the world.”