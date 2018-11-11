Man shot dead on Southwest Side: police

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to police.

About 7:10 p.m., the 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Lamon Avenue when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to police. No one was in custody.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.