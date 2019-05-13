Woman shot to death in Westchester; husband arrested

A victim’s husband has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday in the west suburbs.

Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. for a woman lying unresponsive on a bathroom floor in the 1800 block of Mannheim Road in Westchester, according to Westchester Police Chief Steven L. Stelter.

Officers found Leifshorn Hooks, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Stelter said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told investigators that he was asked by Hooks’s husband to check on his wife because they were arguing earlier in the evening, Stelter said.

He arrived and found Hooks lying unconscious and immediately called 911, Stelter said. Hooks’ husband was later arrested at his workplace, Stelter said. Charges are pending.

An autopsy found that Hooks, who lived in the same block where she was shot, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Westchester police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting.

