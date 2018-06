TCF Bank branch robbed in Lemont

An image taken from video surveillance shows a man who robbed a TCF Bank branch Thursday in Lemont. | FBI

A TCF Bank branch was robbed Thursday morning in southwest suburban Lemont.

The non-takoever robbery happened just before 10 a.m. at the bank branch located at 1202 State Street, according to the FBI.

The robber was described as a white male, about 5-foot-8 and 180-200 pounds, the FBI said. He work a long-sleeve gray shirt, a gray hat and had slight facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. A Reward of up to $1,000 was being offered.