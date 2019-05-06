Boy, 7, unlawfully taken from school by father without custody: police

A 7-year-old boy was reported missing after he was unlawfully taken from school by a parent without custodial rights.

Leon Goldman III was taken by his father on Monday, Chicago police said.

The father, who lost custody of the child and has an active warrant for domestic battery, has a last known home address in the first block of East 101st Place in Roseland, police said.

Goldman is 4-feet tall and 60 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows Goldman’s location is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.