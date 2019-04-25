Man sentenced in death of co-worker at Hampshire meat plant

A man has been sentenced to more than 2 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a co-worker at a meat plant in northwest suburban Hampshire.

Ler Htoo, 27, “recklessly” threw a meat knife at his worker on Aug 2, 2017 at a cutting station in the 200 block of Flannigan Road, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement. He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in exchange for a 2 1/2 year prison term.

Prosecutors said that Htoo, 27, was engaging in “horseplay” when he flicked his knife at 22-year-old Ai Moo Say, of Rockford. The knife struck near Say’s heart and killed him.

Htoo, of Rockford, was charged with involuntary manslaughter that month, and was released after posting a $10,000 bail, prosecutors said.

He will begin to serve his sentence on May 13. He received credit for seven days served in Kane County Jail.