LETTERS: Quality of life ‘tough to beat’?

I just couldn’t finish Monday’s editorial. It was just too ridiculous. When I got to the part where you said that Chicago offers a quality of life that’s tough to beat, I cracked up laughing. Chicago is the nation’s murder capital; and there is unparalleled corruption by both the horrible Chicago political machine and some of the city’s police officers. Top that off with a mayor who welcomes illegals and bashes our president. Are all Chicagoans in denial? Just a few months ago, the Sun-Times reported that roughly 30,000 people have left the state in the last year, the most of any Midwest state. Wake up people! Quality of life that’s tough to beat, that’s funny.

Mike Viola, Bartlett

Trump and Obamacare

President Donald Trump has written an executive order that will cancel the Obamacare subsidies that make it possible for low-income Americans to afford health insurance. Trump’s reasoning is that the health insurance companies are the only ones benefiting from the subsidies. Wow! Trump sounds like he is in favor of single-payer health care! Maybe his next executive order will establish Medicare for All.

Karen Wagner, Rolling Meadows

Can’t trust Obama Center with Jackson Park

I wish to second John Vukmirovich’s objection on Friday, to giving the private, unaccountable Obama Foundation control of public land in Jackson Park. The lakefront, the boulevard system and the great parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Jens Jensen are Chicago’s patrimony, and we must fight any attempt to steal them away from us. The planned Obama Library, with its hint of pharaonic pyramid, is over-scaled and insensitive to its surroundings. If the current design is executed, it will change the area from a living, open green space to a fortified mausoleum. Neither the process nor the architecture is in any way democratic.

Hugh Iglarsh, Skokie