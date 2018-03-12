Lettuce Entertain You empire moving to downtown riverfront

A $50 million upgrade to a riverfront building (center) at 321 N. Clark, will include a four-level entertainment space occupied by three separate venues owned and operated by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. | Google Streetview

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s dream of turning the downtown Riverwalk into an inviting public space that will someday rival Millennium Park is getting a major boost, courtesy of one of the mayor’s most reliable campaign contributors.

Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, the restaurant empire owned by the Melman family, is branching out onto the riverfront, as part of a $50 million building upgrade at 321 N. Clark.

The new development on the north side of the Chicago River calls for a building upgrade designed by the architectural firm Goettsch Partners for a property ownership team that includes Hines, Levy Family Partners, Diversified and American Realty Advisors.

The four-level entertainment space will be occupied by three separate venues owned and operated by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. A two-level seafood restaurant called “RPM on the Water” will occupy the building lobby and mezzanine. It’s expected to open next year.

A 300-seat private events space dedicated to parties, banquets, weddings and corporate events will occupy its own level. Yet another level will include a yet-to-be-named casual concept restaurant.

The new entertainment mecca will also include boat slips for those arriving by water.

“By investing in Chicago’s riverfront we have transformed it into the city’s next recreational frontier,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Making the riverfront a public priority is now driving private investment that will create jobs and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Congratulations to the team of Chicago businesses that are embarking on this monumental project.”

Members of the Melman family have been among Emanuel’s most reliable campaign contributors. Together, Melman family members have contributed $374,600 to the mayor’s campaign since 2010, records show.

Chicago Sun-Times columnist Dan Mihalopoulos has reported that nearly $86,000 of that money was contributed less than a week after the City Council approved a new Midway Airport concessions deal that included three brands from Richard Melman’s Lettuce Entertain You empire.

On Monday, R.J. Melman, president of Lettuce Entertain You, said a “project of this magnitude” along the downtown riverfront can only emerge from “a true team effort, and we’re lucky to work with the best of the best.”

“This includes the premier ownership group as well as two of the world’s best design teams, Goettsch and Rockwell Group. Of course, none of this would be possible without Mayor Emanuel’s remarkable vision for the riverfront and Alderman Reilly’s support,” Melman was quoted as saying.

Larry Levy of Levy Family Partners called the riverfront in general and the frontage at 321 N. Clark in particular “one of the most desirable locations” in Chicago.”

Levy says he’s thrilled to have Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises “commit to our building” and he looks forward to working in partnership with them to “create a new Chicago landmark.”

Although the Lettuce Entertain You complex is certain to be a mecca of entertainment activity, it is equally certain to exacerbate the problem of riverfront noise that has kept residents of downtown high-rises awake at night.

Last month, Chicago aldermen on got an earful from noise-weary residents of riverfront high-rises, but still approved long-term concessions that will allow eight entertainment-oriented businesses to set up shop along the downtown riverwalk.

On that day, John Fitzpatrick, a board member of the RiverView Condominium Association, demanded a noise monitoring system similar to the use of noise monitoring system that measure noise at O’Hare and Midway airports and, more recently, on Lake Shore Drive.

Fleet and Facilities Management Commissioner David Reynolds refused to go that far.

But he did promise more vigilant monitoring of noise complaints, with security officers armed with handheld monitors dispatched to the balconies of high-rise residents who call a city hot-line.

Although there’s a 60-decibel limit and an 8:30 p.m. cut-off time for live music, Reynolds said then that he imposes a 50-decibel limit and “strongly encourages” Riverwalk vendors to stop live music at 8 p.m.

Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) assured Fitzpatrick that he has an ace he is prepared to pull out of his pocket.

“If the noise issues are not addressed – appropriately and quickly – we do have an ordinance sitting in the committee…that we could pass to prohibit music, period. Done,” Reilly said then.

“Most people enjoy that experience on the riverwalk when it’s delivered responsibly and at the right decibel level. [But] these liquor licenses are also not forever. And if we see any abuse of those liquor licenses, these folks are gonna forfeit major investment on the Riverwalk. And I will be the first in line to lead that charge.”