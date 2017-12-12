Lew Manilow dies, helped found Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art

Lewis Manilow who helped found Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art, has died. | Sun-Times files

Lew Manilow, a Chicago developer and prominent Democratic fund-raiser who helped found the Museum of Contemporary Art, died Tuesday.

An arts patron and collector of contemporary art, Mr. Manilow died Tuesday morning after a long illness, according to his wife Susan Manilow.

He’d been a major fund-raiser for cultural institutions and Democrats including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

In 2000, Clinton gave him the National Medal of Arts, honoring him along with Barbra Streisand and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

He was also a lawyer who’d served as a prosecutor in the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Manilow is survived by his children David, John and Karen and stepson Edwin Eisendrath, chief executive officer of the Chicago Sun-Times.