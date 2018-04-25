LGBTQ Dreamer granted asylum by Chicago immigration judge

Lulu Martinez, 28, and her supporters rallied outside U.S. Immigration Court before a court hearing Wednesday on her request for amnesty status. Martinez, an immigration organizer, grew up in Chicago after being brought to the U.S. by her parents when she was three. | Mark Brown/Sun-Times

A federal immigration judge granted asylum Wednesday to a Chicago woman who argued that her status as a queer woman and LGBTQ rights activist made it too dangerous for her to return to Mexico.

Lulu Martinez, 28, who was brought here by her parents at age 3, had faced possible deportation proceedings if not granted asylum.

But Judge Eva Saltzman said she was convinced that sexual minorities such as Martinez face a significant threat of violence in Mexico, despite legal changes that included the sanctioning of same-sex marriage.

The ruling was not final. The judge said she would issue a formal decision May 1. A lawyer for the Department of Homeland Security, which opposed the grant of asylum, reserved the right to repeal.

Martinez, who grew up in Portage Park and now lives in Little Village, was detained by border officials in 2013 when she took part in a protest of deportations being conducted by the Obama administration.

Martinez traveled to visit family in Mexico City for two days, then joined eight other undocumented students who presented themselves to federal agents on the Arizona border. They became known as the Dream 9.