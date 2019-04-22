Indiana State Police release new sketch of suspect in Delphi murders

Indiana State Police on Monday issued a composite sketch of the main suspect in the slaying of two teen girls in Delphi, Ind. in February 2017.

Indiana State Police have released a new sketch of the suspect in the 2017 deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, who were killed during a hiking trip near Delphi, Indiana.

Officials said the sketch “more accurately depicts the face of the suspect from the video recorded on Liberty German’s cell phone while she and Abigail were on the High Bridge,” state police said in a statement.

“We have a witness,” Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter said, addressing the killer during the news conference. “You made mistakes. We are coming for you and there’s no place for a heartless coward like you to hide that gets his thrill from killing little girls.”

No arrest warrants have been issued and no arrests have been made in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said.

The teenagers’ bodies were found in a rugged, wooded area one day after they went hiking near their hometown of Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people roughly 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill.”

That evidence came from German’s cellphone, and police have hailed the girl as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

Investigators have reviewed thousands of leads looking for the man.

Contributing: Sun-Times staff

