Man, 21, killed in Libertyville crash: police

A 21-year-old Waukegan man crashed his car and died Saturday morning in northwest suburban Libertyville Township, according to police.

The man was driving west on Peterson Road at 11 a.m. when he crossed a grass and concrete median near Route 137 and collided head-on with a minivan, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Police were unsure why the man crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

The man died shortly after at Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

The 45-year-old female driver of the minivan and her 8-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The Lake County coroner scheduled an autopsy for the man on Monday, police said.

The crash was still under investigation Saturday afternoon, police said.