License revoked for St. Charles massage business after prostitution citation

A west suburban St. Charles spa had its massage license revoked after an employee was cited for prostitution last year.

The license for Shangri-La Massages & Spa, 215 Dean St., was initially revoked last February after an employee was cited Jan. 11, 2017 for misdemeanor prostitution, according to a statement from the city of St. Charles.

Shangri-La appealed the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission’s decision to revoke the license, but St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina upheld the revocation following multiple hearings over the past year, the city said. The business will also be required to pay $2,990.20 in court costs.