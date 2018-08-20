‘Life-threatening’ swimming conditions expected along lake: weather service

The National Weather Service is warning residents of life-threatening swimming conditions along Lake Michigan in Illinois and northwest Indiana.

“Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches,” the weather service said. “People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.”

The warning extends until Wednesday morning, and comes just days after two boys died after they were pulled from the water at Indiana Dunes.

Waves along Lake Michigan beaches Monday might reach as high as 5 feet tall, the weather service said. The warning continues Tuesday and Wednesday, when waves are forecast to reach from 4 to 10 feet high.

The weather service also warned of the danger of rip currents.

“Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars,” the weather service said. “Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.”