Light snow continues through Monday morning commute

Light snow is expected to continue falling throughout the Chicago area Monday morning, creating possible headaches for commuters.

Snowfall is forecasted to reach about an inch of accumulation before tapering off by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists should watch out for slick spots on the road, the weather service said. Scattered snow and rain in the afternoon may result in very low visibility and poor driving conditions.

A daytime high in the upper 30s is expected Monday, with wind gusts reaching about 10 miles per hour. At night, temperatures will fall to the mid-20s.

Snow accumulation at O’Hare and Midway Airports were less than a tenth of an inch in the early morning, according to the weather service.

Residents can expect a reprieve from the winter weather by Tuesday, with highs in the 40s. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 50s on Wednesday, 60s on Thursday, and a peak of 70 degrees on Friday, the weather service said.