Light snow expected Sunday afternoon across Chicago area

Snow flurries are expected to pepper the Chicago area Sunday afternoon before possibly turning into freezing rain in the evening, forecasters said.

The light snowfall should start moving through the area around noon, according to the National Weather Service. Less than an inch of snow is expected to fall before 1:30 p.m.

The daytime high should reach 32 degrees before temperatures drop 4 degrees at night, the weather service said.

Light snow will overspread area midday. Light should only last 2 or 3 hours in any one location w/accumulations mostly less than an inch. pic.twitter.com/AOS3IaSXcx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 10, 2019

After the snow pushes through area, the city and surrounding suburbs could see a few rounds of freezing drizzle before the start of the work week, the weather services said in a hazardous weather outlook. If the rain starts coming down, drivers should look out for “a light glaze of ice” on untreated roadways.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chance of more freezing rain before 4 p.m. followed by a “wintry mix” of rain, snow and sleet that could affect the area until Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.

About 3 p.m. Tuesday, another round of snowfall is expected before conditions clear up on Wednesday, when sunny skies and temperatures in the low-30s are in the forecast, the weather service said.