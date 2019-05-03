Tickets now available to Lightfoot inauguration; other event details released

Lori Lightfoot celebrates at her election night rally at the Hilton Chicago after defeating Toni Preckwinkle in the Chicago mayoral election on April 2. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Tickets can now be requested online for the May 20 inauguration of Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot at Wintrust Arena.

Up to two tickets can be requested at www.BetterTogetherChicago.com. Tickets are free, but required.

Besides Lightfoot, other elected city officials as well as all 50 aldermen will be sworn in that day; the ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

The program will include the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus as well as Miguel Cervantes, who stars in the Chicago production of “Hamilton.” The event will also be shown live online.

Afterward, Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, will hold a public open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at her City Hall office.