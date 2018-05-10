Lightfoot launches mayoral campaign with promise to empower Chicagoans

Lori Lightfoot, then president of the Chicago Police Board, discusses the ongoing reforms in the Chicago Police Department in 2017. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Former Police Board President Lori Lightfoot launched her campaign for mayor Thursday with a promise to empower Chicagoans in a way that Mayor Rahm Emanuel won’t — by delivering an elected school board and meaningful civilian police review.

Lightfoot is attempting to draw a stark contrast between her listen-first, collaborative approach to city government and what she calls Emanuel’s autocratic, “us-vs.-them” style of leadership.

She made her formal announcement in a morning press conference at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times this week, she argued that no issue typifies that more than her support for and Emanuel’s steadfast opposition to an elected school board.

“My Mom was on an elected school board for 25 years in the [Ohio] town that I grew up in,” said Lightfoot, 55.

“I understand that the average citizen has to have a seat at the table. We need to make sure that any plan [for school closings or education policy] that goes forward has opportunities for parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to have a diversity of views.”

Civilian police review is yet another example, Lightfoot said.

Emanuel promised it two years ago, but has so far failed to deliver it.

Lightfoot accused the mayor who appointed and re-appointed her of cutting the rug out from under the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability.

That’s a group of community organizations that started its work on civilian police review “with the blessing of the mayor” two years ago, she said.

“They come up with a proposal he doesn’t like. Rather than engaging with them respectfully, what happens? In the dark of night, he crafts two alternative ordinances, drops it and never had the decency to tell them about it up-front,” she said.

“I would never do something like that. The anger that generated. The level of disrespect those people felt — like their work meant nothing to him. Making all sorts of enemies everywhere. How is that leadership?”

In yet another contrast with Emanuel, Lightfoot sided with South Side residents who have demanded an ironclad community benefits agreement before final approval of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

That’s something former President Barack Obama has repeatedly refused to give. The Chicago Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on the project next week.

“I know the people running the foundation. I know they are people of good will. But, they have listen to the people and can’t just — as happens too often with this administration — have a top-down mentality where the voices of the people are not respected or heard,” she said.

“I will offer a completely different style of engaging the public.”

Chicago is the only municipality in Illinois that does not already have an elected school board.

For years, bills calling for an elected school board have stalled in Springfield amid opposition from Emanuel and his predecessor and political mentor, former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

Both mayors did not want to lose control over the schools. Nor were they interested in injecting elective politics into CPS for fear it would slow momentum for their pet education programs.

Daley and Emanuel both argued that CPS already has elected officials in the form of local school councils. That’s even though LSC’s can determine only how money is spent in individual schools. They do not set spending priorities and policy for the entire system.

Mayoral challenger Garry McCarthy favors a partially-elected, partially-appointed school board to dilute the power of a bureaucracy that is, as he put it, manipulated by a “bullying mayor.”

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas favors that same hybrid approach.

Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, favors a fully-elected school board, as do most of the other mayoral challengers in the crowded field of nine.

Lightfoot has put together an impressive team that includes retiring Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s fundraiser.

She has also hired a pollster, a campaign consultant and a firm to handle her direct mail.

Lightfoot is the eighth candidate to jump into the crowded pool of candidates attempting to deny Emanuel a third term. Six of those candidates are African-American. Lightfoot is the second woman, but the only openly gay candidate in the race.