Lightfoot goes negative to defend reformer image; lands firefighter endorsement

A new TV ad from Lori Lightfoot goes after Toni Preckwinkle's record. | Screenshot

Lori Lightfoot is fighting back — with a vengeance — against Toni Preckwinkle’s attempt to destroy Lightfoot’s reputation as a reformer.

Lightfoot released her first negative TV commercial of the runoff campaign as she won the endorsement of the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 and showcased an internal poll showing her headed toward a landslide victory on April 2.

The latest poll of 799 voters, giving Lightfoot a 30-point lead, mirrors a poll conducted for the education group Stand for Children that the Chicago Teachers Union has branded as “trash” by an organization hell-bent on “destroying” the CTU and its handpicked mayoral candidate.

After finishing a surprising second on Feb. 26, Preckwinkle came out smoking with a commercial that sought to portray Lightfoot as a “wealthy corporate lawyer who’s defended the elites in this country” only to “recast” herself as a police reformer despite a record showing otherwise.

On Thursday, Lightfoot pushed back with her own commercial that raises and answers the question of why Preckwinkle went negative, starting with her victory speech on election night.

“Why is Toni Preckwinkle launching a ‘full blown,’ and ‘incorrect’ attack against Lori Lightfoot?” the narrator asks.

The ad then shows a series of newspaper headlines and television newscasts outlining Preckwinkle’s ties to embattled Ald. Edward Burke (14th), her decision to hire Burke’s son for a sensitive county Homeland Security job, and about Preckwinkle’s wildly-unpopular and now-repealed tax on sweetened beverages.

“An entrenched political insider won’t lead Chicago forward. It’s time to bring in the light,” the announcer says over footage of Lightfoot’s election night celebration.

Preckwinkle struggled for weeks to regain her footing after being dragged into the federal corruption scandal that threatens to bring down Burke, the now-deposed chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee.

On Jan. 3, Burke was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shaking down a Burger King franchise owner for legal business and for a $10,000 contribution to Preckwinkle’s re-election campaign as county board president.

Preckwinkle did not report the contribution until after Burke was charged. She has since returned all $116,000 she raised during a January 2018 fundraiser at Burke’s Gage Park home.

The endorsement from the union representing firefighters and paramedics could help Lightfoot in the 19th and 41st Wards, where many firefighters live. Jerry Joyce won both vote-rich wards.

Like rank-and-file Chicago Police officers, firefighters and paramedics have been working on an expired contract since June 30, 2017.

Last summer, Mayor Rahm Emanuel finally moved to deliver on that contract’s four-year-old promise to add five ambulances to reduce dangerously high response times under pressure from now-vanquished mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.

The five new advanced life support ambulances are at: Engine 115 at 11940 S. Peoria in West Pullman; Engine 38 at 3949 W. 16th in North Lawndale; Engine 88 at 3637 W. 59th in West Lawn/West Elsdon; Engine 121 at 1724 W. 95th in Beverly; and Engine 107 at 1101 S. California in North Lawndale/East Garfield Park.

The locations were chosen based on a meticulous study of run volume, type of medical calls, response times and distance traveled to the receiving hospital.

In 2011, Local 2 backed Gery Chico over Emanuel. Four years later, the firefighters union endorsed Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in, what was Chicago’s first-ever mayoral runoff.

Lightfoot’s internal poll of 799 likely voters was conducted by her own pollster, Jason McGrath, from Feb. 28 through March 3. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Lightfoot was the choice of 59 percent of those polled, to Preckwinkle’s 29 percent.

A Preckwinkle strategist, who asked to remain anonymous, took the results in stride, arguing that you “can’t poll immediately following an election.”

Lightfoot “got a bump,” but it isn’t 20 or 30 points,” the Preckwinkle strategist said.

“The polls will all settle down in a week or 10 days. Then, we will see what the race really looks like,” the Preckwinkle strategist said.

“Her numbers are soft and once voters hear who she is, they move. Lori just went negative on TV. That isn’t what you do if you are super confident in your poll numbers.”

As for the firefighters union, the Preckwinkle strategist said: “Endorsements aren’t going to decide this election. The voters will.”

On Friday, millionaire businessman Willie Wilson is expected to announce his coveted mayoral endorsement.

Wilson is playing kingmaker again, just as he did when he endorsed Garcia in 2015. Only this time, Wilson is playing a stronger hand. He won 13 majority African-American wards on Feb. 26, more than any other mayoral candidate.

Lightfoot captured 11 wards, most of them on the North Side and along the north lakefront. Preckwinkle won six wards, including her south lakefront base.